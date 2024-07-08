Small private hospital groups get competition lifeline
Government comes to the rescue with some competition exemptions
08 July 2024 - 05:00
The department of trade, industry & competition has granted small private hospital groups an exemption from certain competition regulations for the next five years as it seeks to level the playing field in an industry dominated by three big hospital groups — Mediclinic, Netcare and Life Healthcare.
According to the Competition Commission, the “big three” group control 83% of the national SA private healthcare facilities market in terms of number of beds, and this percentage increases to 90% for the total number of admissions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.