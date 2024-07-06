Landmark patent agreement signed over key TB drug
The agreement has been reached between the Competition Commission and pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson
06 July 2024 - 08:13
The Competition Commission and pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson (J&J) and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals have reached an agreement in terms of which J&J will not enforce its patent over a key drug for tuberculosis (TB) in 134 low and middle income countries and will lower the price it charges the Department of Health for the drug by about 40%.
Not enforcing its patent will open the market to generic suppliers and reduce the price of the drug...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.