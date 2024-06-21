Biovac gets lifeline with new export deals
The AU is aiming for 60% of Africa’s vaccines to be made on the continent by 2040
21 June 2024 - 05:00
State-backed vaccine manufacturer Biovac has received a new lease of life, inking new deals with multinational pharmaceutical giant Sanofi and South Korean firm EuBiologics to produce shots for polio and meningitis.
It has also received a €10m commitment from the French government to accelerate its work on an oral cholera vaccine...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.