Discovery asks court to declare RAF in breach of order so payments can resume
20 June 2024 - 18:52
Medical scheme administrator Discovery Health on Thursday narrowed its legal attack against the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and CEO Collins Letsoalo, asking the court to declare them in breach of a previous judgment and resume paying claims from medical schemes.
It had originally asked the court to find the RAF and Letsaolo in contempt of a ruling handed down by judge Mandla Mbongwe in October 2022, but said this aspect should be considered later, after they had had an opportunity to explain why they had breached the order...
