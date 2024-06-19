Africa’s shortage of mpox shots ‘shows world ill-prepared for another pandemic’
SA is in talks to secure donations from Western nations with excess stock, but has yet to receive supplies
The lack of vaccines and treatments for mpox in African countries confronting outbreaks of the disease is a stark reminder of how ill-prepared the world is for another pandemic, former co-chair of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response Helen Clark said on Tuesday.
SA, which has reported seven mpox cases since May, is in talks to secure donations from Western nations with excess stock but has yet to receive supplies. Seven African countries have reported mpox this year, with a total of 8,479 cases and 401 deaths by June 14. The vast majority of these cases (97%) are from the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention...
