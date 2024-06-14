Bulk of Momentum’s 2023 life insurance claims were for heart conditions and cancer
‘It was a year with no extraordinary events, no pandemic or natural disasters, and the claims we see are those we expected’
14 June 2024 - 11:30
Cardiovascular disease and cancer topped the list of life insurance claims paid out in 2023 by financial services group Momentum’s life insurance business, cementing a return to the patterns seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Covid-19 is largely a thing of the past. We did not see any Covid-19 death claims in 2023,” said Momentum head of life insurance marketing George Kolbe. “It was a year with no extraordinary events, no pandemic or natural disasters, and the claims we see are those we expected,” he said...
