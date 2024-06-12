SA poised to get mpox vaccines as first fatality hits
Health department expects to receive doses within days, health minister Joe Phaala says
12 June 2024 - 14:07
The health department is working with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to secure vaccines against mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, and expects to receive the first doses “within days”, health minister Joe Phaala said on Wednesday.
It is also seeking to lay in a small stockpile of the WHO-approved treatment tecovirimat in the event of a wider outbreak, he said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.