OBITUARY: Pioneering cervical cancer researcher Denny dies at 66
10 June 2024 - 18:48
Lynnette Denny, a pioneering cervical cancer researcher and champion for women’s health, has died. She was 66.
Denny died on Sunday after a long illness, according to a statement from the University of Cape Town (UCT), where she was head of the department of obstetrics and gynaecology between 2013 and 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.