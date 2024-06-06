Almost a quarter of SA’s toddlers face severe food poverty, says Unicef
UN children’s agency says children are at risk of malnutrition and cognitive delays
06 June 2024 - 19:36
Almost a quarter (23%) of SA children under five are living in severe food poverty, placing them at risk of malnutrition and cognitive delays, a new report from the UN children’s agency Unicef shows.
Unicef defines severe child food poverty as children who are surviving on just one or two food groups a day, instead of at least five. Children who are experiencing severe food poverty are 50% more likely to suffer from malnutrition, said the agency...
