Afrigen partners with Bio-Sourcing to make drugs in genetically engineered goats
Bio-Sourcing invented the technology that underpins its biotherapeutic platform BioMilk, which uses the goats to express human proteins in their milk
05 June 2024 - 13:27
SA biotech company Afrigen Biologics has signed an agreement with Belgian firm Bio-Sourcing to manufacture medicines in the milk of genetically engineered goats — a move aimed at providing African patients with more affordable treatments for diseases ranging from cancer to diabetes.
Medicines made in living organisms such as white blood cells or enzymes are known as biopharmaceuticals and include products such as monoclonal antibodies and insulin...
