Pharmacy Council moves to ban sale of vapes in pharmacies
This step was triggered by queries by pharmacies asking if they could sell vapes and refills, said registrar Vincent Tlale
03 June 2024 - 11:46
The SA Pharmacy Council (SAPC) has moved to ban the sale of e-cigarettes in pharmacies to the dismay of the vaping industry, which has sought to position these products a vital aid to quitting smoking.
The council released proposed amendments to the rules of good pharmacy practice for public comment in March, adding electronic nicotine delivery devices and electronic non-nicotine delivery devices to a list of products that may not be sold in pharmacies. The list already includes items such as guns, alcohol and tobacco. Interested parties had until May 28 to submit comments...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.