Aspen calls for fast-track scrutiny of locally made pharmaceuticals
There is growing momentum among African nations to reduce reliance on pharmaceutical imports
03 June 2024 - 18:15
Pharmaceutical manufacturer Aspen Pharmacare has urged SA’s medicines regulator to support local firms by fast-tracking their applications to register new products.
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has previously prioritised the review of new vaccines and treatments required in a public health emergency, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and for HIV medicines. Aspen now wants it to use similar measures to help local drug firms get their products to market faster...
