Medical schemes target president in fresh legal attack on NHI
Board of Healthcare Funders asks high court to set aside Ramaphosa decision to sign National Health Insurance Bill
29 May 2024 - 05:00
A key industry association for medical schemes has launched a fresh legal attack on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, taking aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to sign the contentious legislation into law.
The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) action follows hard on the heels of that of trade union Solidarity, which last week filed legal papers seeking to have the act declared unconstitutional. BHF took a different approach, honing in on president’s powers and responsibilities when he considers whether to sign bills...
