Almost a third of university students are smoking hookahs, MRC study finds
15 February 2024 - 20:11
Almost a third of university students say they smoke hookah pipes and a little more than a quarter report using e-cigarettes, according to a study from the SA Medical Research Council (MRC).
Students who said they were exposed to advertising and marketing were almost three times likelier to use these products than those who were not...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.