NHI in current form will backfire and cut funding for healthcare, says Discovery
There is not enough money or doctors to provide a comprehensive package of benefits such as that provided by the UK’s National Health Service
11 December 2023 - 16:31
The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill in its current form will diminish the funds available for healthcare, deter investment and stymie collaboration with the private sector, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore said onMonday.
One of the most contentious aspects of the bill, which was passed by the National Council of Provinces last week, is the potential death knell it sounds for medical schemes. Section 33 of the bill says once NHI is fully implemented, medical schemes will only be permitted to cover services that are not provided by NHI...
