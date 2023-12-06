Medical and dental schools urge Treasury to shield health sector from further budget cuts
SA Committee of Medical Deans warns of severe consequences for public health and professional training
The deans of SA’s medical and dental schools have called on the National Treasury to protect the health sector from further budget cuts, warning that failure to do so will compromise public health services and jeopardise the next generation of specialists.
The Treasury outlined unprecedented cuts in the medium-term budget policy statement on November 1 due to a higher-than-expected wage bill and increased debt servicing costs. The cuts to the health budget include shaving R1bn from the HIV/Aids conditional grant and R455m from the health facilities infrastructure grant in the last half of the current fiscal year. Details of further cuts over the next three years are expected in the February budget...
