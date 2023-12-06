NCOP passes National Health Insurance Bill
The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has passed the controversial National Health Insurance (NHI) bill, setting the scene for intensified pushback from business, healthcare professionals and opposition parties.
“It is a historic day and a historic achievement. We are putting in place a framework ... to transform health services, create equity and make sure the perpetual division of South Africans — at least in health — can come to an end,” said health minister Joe Phaahla during the debate on the bill on Wednesday afternoon, which saw ANC MPs emphasise the party’s 1955 Freedom Charter promise to provide free medical care and its ambitions to eliminate SA’s two-tier health system...
