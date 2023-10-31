Medical schemes regulator rebuffed in bid to end healthcare vouchers
Council for Medical Schemes loses court bid to halt Discovery Health and Netcare Plus’ prepaid vouchers aimed at South Africans without traditional medical scheme cover
31 October 2023 - 05:00
SA’s medical schemes regulator has lost its high court bid to stop medical scheme administrator Discovery Health and a division of private hospital group Netcare from selling prepaid private healthcare vouchers, which are aimed at the millions of working South Africans who cannot afford traditional medical scheme cover.
The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) now has to resume an internal appeal process launched by the companies more than two-and-a-half years ago and resolve the matter in terms of the provisions of the Medical Schemes Act...
