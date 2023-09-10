Thousands of unclaimed bodies pile up in state mortuaries
Situation worse in four of the five provinces for which June data is available, health minister Joe Phaahla’s figures show
10 September 2023 - 15:59
More than 4,000 unidentified bodies lie unclaimed in SA’s state mortuaries, with only a handful cleared by local municipalities for pauper burials.
A body is deemed unclaimed if no-one comes forward to identify it within seven days of death...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.