SA’s secret Covid-19 vaccine contracts laid bare

A health worker administers a vaccine in Mpumalanga. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
The SA government agreed to pay a huge premium for the millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses it ordered from pharmaceutical manufacturers and absolved them from penalties for late deliveries, previously secret contracts made public by health activists on Tuesday show.
SA agreed to pay $734m (R14.1bn) for the more than 67-million doses it ordered from four key suppliers, including advance payments of $94m (R1.82bn) that were not fully refundable.
The health department signed a series of Covid-19 procurement contracts at the height of the coronavirus pandemic with the WHO-backed vaccine sharing initiative Covax, the Serum Institute of India (SII), Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer. It has until now declined to provide details of the contracts even to parliament, citing non-disclosure agreements.
Over time, aspects of these deals emerged, but the full picture of what the government paid and the terms it agreed to have until now remained shrouded in secrecy.
The Health Justice Initiative (HJI) obtained the contracts from the health department on Friday, after a high court ruling in its favour in August. The agreements, analysed and published by the HJI and a multi-stakeholder group, reveal that SA paid:
$10 a dose to J&J, a 15% premium on the price the company charged the EU, for at least 30-million doses;
$10 a dose to Pfizer, a 32.5% premium on the price the company charged the AU, for at least 30-million doses;
$5.35 a dose to the Serum Institute of India for AstraZeneca’s shot, more than 2.5 times the price the EU paid AstraZeneca directly, for 1.5-million doses; and
At least $10.55 a dose to Covax, which media reports previously indicate agreed to supply SA with doses to cover 10% of its population (58.5-million at the time).
The HJI said its review of the contracts found they were “overwhelmingly one-sided” in favour of multinational corporations, with unusually hefty demands for secrecy, inflated prices, and very little leverage against late or failed deliveries.
“The most egregious example of this has been J&J, trading scarce or very delayed supplies for extractionist terms that undermine national sovereignty,” it said, citing a requirement that SA seek permission from J&J to divert, sell or donate doses it had already paid for. Pfizer also barred SA from exporting its jabs without its consent.
“Franky, in a global pandemic this is paternalistic and imperialist, harms public health programming and deliberately reduces the autonomy of African states,” said the HJI.
The contracts show the $27.5m advance payment required by J&J was non-refundable, only half the $40m advance payment required by Pfizer was repayable and that global alliance Global Access to Vaccines Initiative (Gavi) provided no guarantee of the actual number of doses it would provide or commit to delivery dates, yet required SA to pay for all those it had ordered even after it was forced to order directly from pharmaceutical companies because the organisation failed to deliver timeously.
The contracts also reveal the health department agreed not to take any action to override the intellectual property (IP) rights of the SII or Gavi for their shots, even as SA was working with India to try to get the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to waive IP rules on Covid-19 vaccines.
Neither Pfizer nor J&J nor Covax would commit to supply volumes and dates, making it increasingly difficult for SA to plan and run a timely vaccination programme, said the HJI. SA’s vaccination drive was plagued by missteps, including an extensive delay in the supply of J&J’s shots after problems emerged at a US plant it had contracted to make key ingredients.
Those delays forced the health department to revise its plans to make J&J the backbone of the vaccination programme, and pivot sites to provide Pfizer shots instead.
US FDA clears J&J Covid-19 vaccine doses after months-long delay
Delay in J&J shots after mistakes by US firm could slow start of vaccine rollout
EXCLUSIVE: SA paying huge premium for Covid-19 shots from Serum Institute of India
