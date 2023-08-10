Business’s falling R&D spending is ominous for job creation
The business sector’s R&D spending fell from an intra-decade high of R15.9bn in 2017/18 to R10bn in 2020/21
10 August 2023 - 14:58
UPDATED 10 August 2023 - 23:05
The business sector’s share of expenditure on research & development (R&D) has continued its decade-long decline, dropping to 30% of the R33.5bn spent in 2020/21 from 47.1% 10 years earlier, according to a report released on Thursday by a government advisory agency.
The trend is significant as it throws into question the likelihood of SA achieving the government’s goal of spending 1.5% of GDP on R&D by 2030. Gross expenditure on R&D fell from 0.76% of GDP in 2017/18 to 0.61% in 2020/21...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.