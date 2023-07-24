Doctors urge NCOP to amend NHI bill
The SA Medical Association says it has been ignored on the issue for more than a decade
24 July 2023 - 18:36
SA’s biggest doctor organisation has submitted a petition to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) urging MPs to revise the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.
The bill was passed by the National Assembly in June and proposes sweeping reforms to the healthcare sector aimed at achieving universal health coverage. Critics say the bill’s provisions, which include scrapping medical schemes and creating a central fund that will pay for all health services, are unworkable and risk making things worse for citizens...
