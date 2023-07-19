Surging malnutrition among SA’s children ‘the tip of the iceberg’
An extra 6,000 children a year have gone ‘over the edge’ since Covid-19 and food price increases
19 July 2023 - 19:50
UPDATED 19 July 2023 - 23:00
The rate of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in children under the age of five in SA has risen 26% in the past five years, with the sharpest increase reported in the Eastern Cape, health minister Joe Phaahla has told parliament.
Severe malnourishment is a major killer of children under five, increasing their mortality risk to up to 20 times that of a well-fed child, according to Unicef. Children who weigh less than 60% of their recommended weight are considered to have SAM...
