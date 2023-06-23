Brent futures slide 51c amid warnings about more interest rate hikes in the US
Not appreciating the importance of Agoa is a sign of myopia
Lesotho notifies SA government of accident in a ventilation shaft at Virginia mine in Welkom, Free State
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Serame Taukobong talks about where he sees company’s place in market as an infrastructure player
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Rob Rose
Business Day TV speaks to InfoDocs founder and CEO Joshua Alexandre
US Coast Guard's announcement brings grim end to international search for vessel in North Atlantic
With four words, he spurred Temba Bavuma into making a ton
Dedication to a bleak and nihilistic vision of humanity
Government may lose R3.9bn in costly end to Covid-19 vaccine drive
The department is holding 7.48-million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine that may go to waste
The government faces the prospect of losing up to R3.9bn in expired Covid-19 vaccines, as demand for the stocks purchased at the height of the coronavirus pandemic failed to materialise.
The looming waste casts the spotlight on the government’s difficulties in sourcing timeous supplies and the challenges it confronted in rolling out a mass vaccination campaign...
