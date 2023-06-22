Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
The Gauteng health department is instituting a multi-vendor approach to the procurement of food for healthcare institutions after reported shortages, it said on Thursday.
The Gauteng health department will procure food for hospitals and clinics from various suppliers in a bid to overcome shortages at state-run facilities.
Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the previous practice of contracting a single supplier for various items, such as dairy products, meat, fish, bread and vegetables had been found to be the main factor behind inconsistent food supplies.
In May, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto suffered a food shortage as a result of poor contract management and insufficient cold-storage capacity.
“The process to appoint multiple suppliers is in its final stages to ensure patient care is not compromised by service providers who lack the capacity to meet the needs of facilities,” said Modiba.
“[The department] wishes to reassure families of patients and the public that in instances where a specific food item was unavailable, other arrangements were made to ensure sustained diet for patients,” Modiba added. “For example, items such as dumplings, mashed potatoes and bread would be served in place of rice, pap and meal, while [to replace] chicken, pilchards, macaroni and cheese, and beans would be used.”
Some hospitals had failed to pay suppliers, he added. “However, the main issue remains the limited capacities of contracted service providers, who are unable to keep up with the demands of the facilities in terms of orders made.”
Gauteng health department to scrap single-supplier model for food supplies
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto was hit by a food shortage as a result of poor contract management and insufficient cold-storage capacity
