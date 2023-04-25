This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

National / Health

New strategy makes an investment case for spending more on mental health care

Underfunding has contributed to a huge mental health staff and bed shortage, says department of health

25 April 2023 - 19:23 Tamar Kahn
Picture: 123RF/Langstrup
Scaling up the provision of mental healthcare services in SA has the potential for a sizeable return on investment, according to the department of health’s latest mental health strategy.  

Mental health care has been underfunded in SA, with just 5% of the total public healthcare budget set aside for mental healthcare expenditure, says the seven-year strategy released earlier this week. The underfunding has contributed to a huge shortage of personnel for mental health care, and a desperate shortage of in-patient beds: Mpumalanga, for example, has no psychiatric hospitals and doctors there have to refer patients to Gauteng.

The department of health and the Treasury commissioned research on the investment case for mental health, which found the economic value of restored productivity over a 15-year period between 2020 and 2035 would come to R60.2bn, if the government doubled mental health expenditure and significantly scaled up mental health services. While these investments would be considerable, it noted that the estimated economic losses due to mental health disorders ran to R151bn in 2021 and would amount to R2.4-trillion, or 4% of annual GDP, over the 15-year period if spending were not augmented.

The department’s deputy director-general for primary healthcare Jeanette Hunter said officials will work closely with their provincial counterparts to ensure the policy is funded. “I am confident we will have the money,” she said.

Quoting the World Health Organisation’s definition, she said good health is a state of complete physical, social and mental wellbeing.

University of Cape Town professor of public mental health Crick Lund, who worked closely with the department on the policy, said mental health care is still the “Cinderella” of health care. “There is more awareness, but it is not enough,” he said.

The strategy was launched at a two-day mental healthcare conference in Johannesburg. Health minister Joe Phaahla told delegates that contrary to expectations, SA has not seen an increase in the number of people seeking mental health services in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in either the public or private sector. This is in line with research published recently in the British Medical Journal, which concluded that the pandemic did not cause a significant decline in mental health.

He also drew attention to the uneven distribution of mental health services among provinces: Western Cape and Gauteng have 50 and 72 psychiatrists respectively working in the public sector, while Northern Cape has just three, and Mpumalanga four.

Mental health disorders are the leading cause of years lost to disability in SA, and 15.9% of South Africans experienced a mental or substance use disorder in the past 12 months, yet services for both adults and children are severely lacking, says the policy. For example, there are just 0.31 psychiatrists per 100,000 population, and 0.02 child psychiatrists per 100,000 population.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

