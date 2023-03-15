Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Karl Gevers
Code seeks to establish a unified, transparent and sound legal framework for investment throughout the African Continental Free Trade Area
MPs hear of case backlogs, morale problems and governance and transformation issues
Poll finds 65% of middle-income earners are seriously considering not voting for the ANC
Concerned parties question a possible conflict of interest and information cross-sharing
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Rubbish piles up, gas supply in jeopardy and trains cancelled as France hit by protests for eighth day
New rules could mean some courses are in danger of becoming obsolete
Cases of illicit trading activity may be reported by both industry and consumer
Parliament’s health committee has been presented with two opposing legal opinions on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, leaving MPs with an unexpected headache as they finalise deliberations on the proposed law.
The bill is intended to breathe life into the ANC alliance’s plans to provide all citizens with health-care services free at the point of delivery...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Conflicting legal opinions on NHI bill a poser for MPs
Health committee warned about possible constitutional challenge to provisions of National Health Insurance Bill
Parliament’s health committee has been presented with two opposing legal opinions on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, leaving MPs with an unexpected headache as they finalise deliberations on the proposed law.
The bill is intended to breathe life into the ANC alliance’s plans to provide all citizens with health-care services free at the point of delivery...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.