Conflicting legal opinions on NHI bill a poser for MPs

Health committee warned about possible constitutional challenge to provisions of National Health Insurance Bill

15 March 2023 - 19:44 Tamar Kahn

Parliament’s health committee has been presented with two opposing legal opinions on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, leaving MPs with an unexpected headache as they finalise deliberations on the proposed law.

The bill is intended to breathe life into the ANC alliance’s plans to provide all citizens with health-care services free at the point of delivery...

