The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China is set to boost global oil demand in 2023 to a record high
Critics of Transnet appear to be heralded, while those parties with a more sober approach seem to be relegated to the margins
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
It is not clear if this could scupper the deal or change the price, as Hunters far outsells Strongbow in SA
The Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index for the third quarter of 2022 has recovered to its pre-pandemic levels
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Data suggests American consumers are starting to feel the pinch of the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes
National selectors could no longer ignore the bowler who has been the leading wicket-taker in domestic One-Day Cup in the past two seasons
‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man’ sequels allowed into cinemas for the first time in nearly four years
Private hospitals have been unable to capitalise on the inclusion of specialist nurses on the government’s critical skills list as red tape has made it virtually impossible for them to recruit overseas.
Private hospital confront a growing shortage of specialist nurses, as the output of SA’s training institutions has failed to keep pace with rising demand driven by population growth and a worsening disease burden. Mediclinic, for instance, has a 30% vacancy rate in its specialist units, which include ICU, theatre and emergency care...
Private hospitals facing obstacles in recruiting specialist nurses abroad
SA training institutions fail to keep up with rising demand, driven by population growth and worsening disease burden
