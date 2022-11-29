Pharmacy sector warns of looming shortage of community service posts for 2023

Business Day TV talks to Steven Schultz from Momentum
Cash-strapped provincial health departments have sharply scaled back on the number of community service pharmacy posts available to pharmacists next year, raising the prospect that there won’t be enough positions to meet demand, SA’s key pharmacy industry associations have warned.
Without completing 12 months of community service, pharmacists cannot register with the Pharmacy Council and are forbidden to practice in their chosen profession. Despite having completed their training, with a four-year degree and a one-year internship under their belts, if they haven’t met the mandatory community service requirements, the only role open to them is a lower skilled and much lower paid job as a pharmacy assistant.
While private-sector pharmacies have for several years provided about 10% of SA’s community service posts, they have never been able to completely fill the breach, and the sharp decline in state-funded positions for 2023 is set to make the problem even worse, the Pharmaceutical Society of SA (PSSA) told Business Day.
Provincial health departments have committed to funding 723 community service posts for pharmacists next year, about 150 less than they do now, according to the PSSA. This means the state will be able to absorb only three quarters of the roughly 950 pharmacists who have applied for community service positions for 2023, PSSA executive director Ivan Kotze said.
Unlike other health-care professionals who may only do their internships and community service in the state sector, pharmacy graduates are permitted to do so in either private or state pharmacies. Internships are advertised by provinces and private-sector pharmacies, while community service posts are assigned centrally by the national health department.
The Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA) said the shortage of state-sector posts for community service pharmacists is more acute than in other fields because the government has grown to depend on the private sector’s role. Even so, the system is unable to fully cater for the output of SA’s 10 pharmacy schools. “It is a known fact that some graduate to stay home. Many are in no-man’s-land. Even citizens are left stranded,” said ICPA chair Kgabo Komape, referring to citizens being prioritised over foreign nationals.
Only a limited number of pharmacies approved by the health department provide community service posts, and the R330,000 remuneration they provide is markedly lower than the state’s R488,000 annual package, said Komape.
The bottleneck in the state sector has an impact beyond individuals’ ability to fulfil the requirements to practice their profession, said Kotze, as the private sector is finding it increasingly difficult to absorb interns and hire post-community service pharmacists.
Pharmacy Council CEO Vincent Tlala suggested the government widen pharmacy community service posts to include private hospitals, which already take on pharmacy interns. Large hospital groups such as Netcare, Mediclinic and Life Healthcare could potentially each take on about 100 community service pharmacists, he said.
Pharmacy Council data shows close to 800 interns wrote exams this year and are likely to require community service posts next year. But the total number of people needing community service positions for 2023 is larger because applications are also made by people who failed to obtain a place this year, according to the PSSA.
The health department’s director for human resources, Victor Khanyile, said all the pharmacists who were eligible for community service when applications closed (on October 4) had been placed. But the PSSA said his assurance applied only to interns who had written exams in March or August and not those who wrote exams in October and were still waiting for their results. Khanyile said community service positions in the private sector were limited to pharmacies that provided chronic medicines to state patients.
Community service was introduced by the government in 1998 as a means to boost the number of doctors working in rural and other under-serviced communities. The initiative has gradually expanded to 17 categories of healthcare professionals, including pharmacists, dentists, nurses and physiotherapists. Khanyile said the policy was under review and a task team, consisting of the provincial health department heads had been set up to look into it.
kahnt@businesslive.co.za
kahnt@businesslive.co.za
Health budget cuts partially reversed, says Treasury in MTBPS
Health Minister calls for an end to budget cuts
Public healthcare budget cut just as demand for services soars
