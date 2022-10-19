×

National / Health

HPCSA suspends head of medical and dental board for alleged misconduct

But Prof Solly Rataemane says ‘I don’t know what I’m supposed to have done wrong’

19 October 2022 - 11:45 Tamar Kahn

SA’s key regulatory body for healthcare professionals has suspended the chair of its medical and dental professions board, Solly Rataemane, for alleged misconduct, according to a spokesperson for the department of health.

The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) is a statutory body charged with overseeing the training, registration and conduct of healthcare practitioners. It suspended Rataemane on September 22 and has yet to provide a public explanation for its action...

