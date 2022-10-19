In the previous session, the oil contracts fell to their lowest in two weeks
SA’s key regulatory body for healthcare professionals has suspended the chair of its medical and dental professions board, Solly Rataemane, for alleged misconduct, according to a spokesperson for the department of health.
The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) is a statutory body charged with overseeing the training, registration and conduct of healthcare practitioners. It suspended Rataemane on September 22 and has yet to provide a public explanation for its action...
HPCSA suspends head of medical and dental board for alleged misconduct
But Prof Solly Rataemane says ‘I don’t know what I’m supposed to have done wrong’
