National / Health

Health minister finally tables tobacco bill

Proposed legislation will go some way in allaying the concerns of public health experts who say SA’s tobacco control measures have fallen behind global best practice

29 September 2022 - 16:18 Tamar Kahn
Health minister Joe Phaahla has finally tabled the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill in parliament, a move aimed at ratcheting up SA’s anti-smoking laws and bringing previously uncontrolled devices such as electronic cigarettes into the regulatory fold.  

The bill, which is now a public document, provides for entirely smoke-free areas in indoor public places and prescribed outdoor spaces. It also bans sales of cigarettes via vending machines; introduces plain packaging with graphic health warnings; prohibits point-of-sale advertising; and regulates electronic nicotine delivery systems and non-nicotine delivery systems, including a ban on their sale to children...

