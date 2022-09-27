×

National / Health

MPs seek legal advice over Nzimande’s request to keep NSF probe under wraps

Forensic investigation into possible graft at National Skills Fund found almost R5bn of its funds were unaccounted for

27 September 2022 - 13:53 Tamar Kahn

Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) is seeking legal advice after higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande asked that a long-awaited forensic report into potential corruption at the government’s skills development initiative remain confidential.

Scopa asked the minister to initiate a forensic investigation into the National Skills Fund last year after the Auditor-General found almost R5bn of its funds were unaccounted for, and gave it a disclaimer for the 2019-2020 and 2020-21 fiscal years. A disclaimer is the worst possible audit outcome and indicates an entity could not provide auditors with evidence for most of the figures in its financial statements...

