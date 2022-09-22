×

National / Health

Philip Morris SA calls for different rules for its differing products

The cigarette maker says differentiated regulation and taxation could be used to cut prices and incentivise consumers to use less harmful tobacco products, such as iQos

BL Premium
22 September 2022 - 13:56 Tamar Kahn

Philip Morris International’s SA division has urged the government to ease rules restricting tobacco advertising for “smoke-free” products such as its iQos device, arguing it needs more scope to inform consumers about alternatives to smoking.

The manufacturer of cigarette brands Marlboro and Chesterfield has previously said it aims to derive half its net revenue from smoke-free products by 2025...

