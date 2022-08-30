×

National / Health

Health Squared opposes regulator’s bid to manage liquidation process

Principal officer Elias Mabena says it is too late to appoint a curator because Health Squared cannot be saved

BL Premium
30 August 2022 - 11:47 Tamar Kahn

Health Squared medical scheme has rejected the industry regulator’s proposal that it oversee the winding up of the scheme, saying it would cause unnecessary delays and risk further deterioration of its precarious financial situation.

Health Squared sent shock waves through the medical scheme industry with its announcement on August 18 that had applied to the Johannesburg high court to voluntarily wind up its business by month-end, because it was in danger of not being able to pay claims. Its solvency ratio, a key measure of its claims paying ability, has plummeted from 17% at the end of 2020 to 2% by the end of July 2022...

BL Premium

