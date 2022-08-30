×

National / Health

Health Squared administrator in 11th-hour talks to try to protect members

Agility Health seeks to ensure vulnerable members do not face a catastrophic loss of services

30 August 2022 - 11:47 Tamar Kahn
UPDATED 30 August 2022 - 20:01

Health Squared medical scheme’s administrator, Agility Health, is holding discussions with the scheme to try to ensure its most vulnerable members do not face a catastrophic break in healthcare services or unpaid medical bills after August 31, the date the scheme has given members for the end of their cover. 

Health Squared sent shock waves through the medical schemes industry with its announcement on August 18 that it had applied to the Johannesburg high court to voluntarily wind up its business by month end because it was in danger of not being able to pay claims. Its solvency ratio, a key measure of its claims-paying ability, plummeted from 17% at the end of 2020 to 2% by the end of July 2022...

