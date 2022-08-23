Opec has options to meet challenges including cuts, says Saudi Arabia
The Council for Medical Schemes has urged Health Squared members not to make rash decisions while it speaks to medical schemes
The medical schemes regulator is holding urgent talks with seven medical schemes to take on members of Health Squared medical scheme, who were sent scrambling for alternative cover after it announced on Friday that it intended to wind up its business by August 31.
At issue is the extent to which the schemes will apply the underwriting provisions in the Medical Schemes Act, which allow schemes to impose waiting periods on new members. During waiting periods, members pay contributions but do not have full cover. The act protects members who involuntarily change scheme due to changes in employment, or changes made by their employer, but is silent on liquidations...
Regulator CMS in urgent talks to secure cover for Health Squared members
