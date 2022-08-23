×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Health

Regulator CMS in urgent talks to secure cover for Health Squared members

The Council for Medical Schemes has urged Health Squared members not to make rash decisions while it speaks to medical schemes

BL Premium
23 August 2022 - 10:40 Tamar Kahn

The medical schemes regulator is holding urgent talks with seven medical schemes to take on members of Health Squared medical scheme, who were sent scrambling for alternative cover after it announced on Friday that it intended to wind up its business by August 31.

At issue is the extent to which the schemes will apply the underwriting provisions in the Medical Schemes Act, which allow schemes to impose waiting periods on new members. During waiting periods, members pay contributions but do not have full cover. The act protects members who involuntarily change scheme due to changes in employment, or changes made by their employer, but is silent on liquidations...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.