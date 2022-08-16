×

BHF takes legal action over medical scheme regulator’s delays on low-cost options

The Board of Healthcare Funders accuses the council of being driven by political motives rather than protecting members' interests

16 August 2022 - 12:50 Tamar Kahn

The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) has launched a legal attack on the medical scheme industry regulator over its delays in implementing cheap, pared-down benefit packages aimed at low-income workers.

In papers filed in the Pretoria high court, the BHF says the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) is preventing millions of people from accessing affordable cover and accuses it of being driven by political motives rather than fulfilling its statutory obligation to protect members’ interests...

