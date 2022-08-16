Underwhelming Chinese activity data knock sentiment
Support for legislation enabling unexplained wealth to be probed is to be welcomed
Council says criminal elements disrupt projects, creating the perception that mining companies are not honouring their commitments
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
The Takeover Regulation Panel gave the mobile operator a dressing down last week for issuing a statement about a potential R40bn merger
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
Successful agreement would see sanctions on the Persian Gulf nation lifted, paving the way for much-needed additional crude
Veteran seamer believes he still has plenty to offer despite turning 40
Wind-cheating design packs 525kW and 753Nm from a twin-turbo V12 engine
The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) has launched a legal attack on the medical scheme industry regulator over its delays in implementing cheap, pared-down benefit packages aimed at low-income workers.
In papers filed in the Pretoria high court, the BHF says the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) is preventing millions of people from accessing affordable cover and accuses it of being driven by political motives rather than fulfilling its statutory obligation to protect members’ interests...
BHF takes legal action over medical scheme regulator’s delays on low-cost options
The Board of Healthcare Funders accuses the council of being driven by political motives rather than protecting members' interests
