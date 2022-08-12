Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Upgrade of outdated tobacco law on the way at last
A bill seeking to tighten SA’s antismoking legislation and to regulate e-cigarettes is expected to be submitted to parliament before the end of the year, a senior health official said on Thursday.
The Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill has been in the pipeline since 2018 and has been staunchly opposed by the tobacco and e-cigarette industries. The government’s failure to process the bill has frustrated public health experts, who say SA has fallen behind global best practice. The 2008 Tobacco Products Control Amendment Act now in force has not been updated in more than a decade and has no measures for regulating new-generation products such as vapes...
ANTISMOKING DRIVE
Legislation is catching up with vaping as tobacco bill heads for parliament
