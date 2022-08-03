Home Affairs minister puts key healthcare workers back on critical skills list

A pullback in the dollar and China-US tension helps to counter pressure from a rise in US treasury yields after hawkish Fed comments
The telecom operator’s quarterly update suggests it will soon see no other way out
The previous version inexplicably left healthcare workers off the list, despite SA’s shortages
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
The deal, still subject to regulatory approval, would combine TymeBank’s deposit base with the SME funding expertise of Retail Capital
Capital projects by government also picked up as the economy recovers and global demand accelerates from the depths of lockdown
While the US House speaker pledges solidarity to ‘one of the freest societies in the world’, China is planning military exercises in surrounding waters
Teenager Van Niekerk’s other triumph is she now joins an elite group of SA swimmers to have won two golds at a single Games
A rebound in bookings as Covid-19 restrictions ease has overwhelmed even the largest names
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has put specialist nurses, doctors and dentists back on the critical skills list, in a revised version published in the Government Gazette on Tuesday.
The previous version, released in February, inexplicably left healthcare workers off the list, despite SA’s shortages. A 2014 version, which the February list replaced, had included healthcare professionals.
The skills list enables employers to more easily hire foreigners to fill the gaps in SA’s workforce. Foreigners holding qualifications on the critical skills list can apply for a long-term critical skills visa to enter SA. If they have a job secured before arriving in SA, the visa is valid for five years; if not, it is valid for only a year.
The new list includes specialist nurse educators, and nurses who have specialised in midwifery, theatre, psychiatry, critical care, trauma and paediatrics. It includes a wide range of dental skills, and doctors who have specialised in fields including anaesthetics, cardiothoracic surgery, dermatology, radiology, emergency medicine, neurology, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, paediatrics, plastic surgery, pathology, radiation oncology, urology, surgery and otorhinolaryngology. Public health specialists, pharmacologists, and industrial pharmacists are also on the list.
Estimates vary, but by all accounts SA faces an acute shortage of healthcare professionals. The health department’s 2030 human resources strategy projects a shortage of 34,000 registered nurses by 2025, while research by health consultancy Percept found SA had less than 10,000 full-time equivalent specialists serving the entire country in 2018.
kahnt@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Home Affairs minister puts key healthcare workers back on critical skills list
The previous version inexplicably left healthcare workers off the list, despite SA’s shortages
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has put specialist nurses, doctors and dentists back on the critical skills list, in a revised version published in the Government Gazette on Tuesday.
The previous version, released in February, inexplicably left healthcare workers off the list, despite SA’s shortages. A 2014 version, which the February list replaced, had included healthcare professionals.
The skills list enables employers to more easily hire foreigners to fill the gaps in SA’s workforce. Foreigners holding qualifications on the critical skills list can apply for a long-term critical skills visa to enter SA. If they have a job secured before arriving in SA, the visa is valid for five years; if not, it is valid for only a year.
The new list includes specialist nurse educators, and nurses who have specialised in midwifery, theatre, psychiatry, critical care, trauma and paediatrics. It includes a wide range of dental skills, and doctors who have specialised in fields including anaesthetics, cardiothoracic surgery, dermatology, radiology, emergency medicine, neurology, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, paediatrics, plastic surgery, pathology, radiation oncology, urology, surgery and otorhinolaryngology. Public health specialists, pharmacologists, and industrial pharmacists are also on the list.
Estimates vary, but by all accounts SA faces an acute shortage of healthcare professionals. The health department’s 2030 human resources strategy projects a shortage of 34,000 registered nurses by 2025, while research by health consultancy Percept found SA had less than 10,000 full-time equivalent specialists serving the entire country in 2018.
kahnt@businesslive.co.za
SA Nursing Council blocks private training of new recruits as shortage worsens
A junior doctor’s battle to keep death at bay for state patients
The cruel collusion that devastates young doctors learning how to deliver babies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Why immigration is a win-win for SA
Nxesi publishes policy on quotas for foreign workers
SA’s missing doctors
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.