National / Health

Home Affairs minister puts key healthcare workers back on critical skills list

The previous version inexplicably left healthcare workers off the list, despite SA’s shortages

03 August 2022 - 10:55 Tamar Kahn
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has put specialist nurses, doctors and dentists back on the critical skills list, in a revised version published in the Government Gazette on Tuesday.

The previous version, released in February, inexplicably left healthcare workers off the list, despite SA’s shortages. A 2014 version, which the February list replaced, had included healthcare professionals.

The skills list enables employers to more easily hire foreigners to fill the gaps in SA’s workforce. Foreigners holding qualifications on the critical skills list can apply for a long-term critical skills visa to enter SA. If they have a job secured before arriving in SA, the visa is valid for five years; if not, it is valid for only a year.

The new list includes specialist nurse educators, and nurses who have specialised in midwifery, theatre, psychiatry, critical care, trauma and paediatrics. It includes a wide range of dental skills, and doctors who have specialised in fields including anaesthetics, cardiothoracic surgery, dermatology, radiology, emergency medicine, neurology, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, paediatrics, plastic surgery, pathology, radiation oncology, urology, surgery and otorhinolaryngology. Public health specialists, pharmacologists, and industrial pharmacists are also on the list.

Estimates vary, but by all accounts SA faces an acute shortage of healthcare professionals. The health department’s 2030 human resources strategy projects a shortage of 34,000 registered nurses by 2025, while research by health consultancy Percept found SA had less than 10,000 full-time equivalent specialists serving the entire country in 2018.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

SA Nursing Council blocks private training of new recruits as shortage worsens

Private hospitals can train more students but is bridled by council, delegates told
National
6 hours ago

A junior doctor’s battle to keep death at bay for state patients

One in four SA medical students show signs of depression, and most doctors are at risk of burning out. Read about one state doctor’s road to hell and ...
Opinion
1 day ago

The cruel collusion that devastates young doctors learning how to deliver babies

Health workers-in-training say they feel forced to abuse birthing patients as part of a dark rite of passage on the road to becoming a doctor or ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago
