National / Health

SIU to probe dubious medical negligence claims

The agency will investigate allegations of fraud and maladministration involving the national health department and provincial health departments

26 July 2022 - 17:05 Tamar Kahn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to conduct a sweeping investigation into dodgy medical negligence claims against the state, in a move expected to rein in the soaring sums being paid out by provincial health departments.

While only a fraction of the claims levelled against provincial health departments are paid out, the government nevertheless handed over a staggering R1.74bn in compensation to victims of medical negligence in the year to March 31 2021...

