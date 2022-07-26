Russia, a key energy supplier to Europe, cut gas supply through major pipeline Nord Stream 1 to 20% capacity
Geeking out over the numbers tells us the US economy will slow and possibly even shrink in the period ahead
But NUM says the private sector is favoured and this will open the way to the privatisation of Eskom
Because of waning support, the ruling party has been forced to join coalition governments with smaller parties in a number of metros and municipalities
The healthcare company looks to cut debt and grow its medical-devices and consumer-health businesses
Michael Avery talks to Busisiwe Mavuso, Dr Miriam Altman and Clyde Mallinson
IMF also warns on inflation as its global consumer price gauge looks likely to rise to highest since 1996
SA woman football star Linda Motlhalo says team benefited from players joining foreign clubs
Sun power helped the team to drive 93 laps at an average of 48 km/h with a maximum speed of 101 km/h.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to conduct a sweeping investigation into dodgy medical negligence claims against the state, in a move expected to rein in the soaring sums being paid out by provincial health departments.
While only a fraction of the claims levelled against provincial health departments are paid out, the government nevertheless handed over a staggering R1.74bn in compensation to victims of medical negligence in the year to March 31 2021...
SIU to probe dubious medical negligence claims
The agency will investigate allegations of fraud and maladministration involving the national health department and provincial health departments
