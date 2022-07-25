×

National / Health

Momentum warns of sustained drop in cancer screening

Covid pandemic saw preventive screening for cancer plummet worldwide as healthcare facilities restricted access to care, and patients delayed non-urgent visits to GPs and specialists

25 July 2022 - 14:44 Tamar Kahn

Cancer screening has yet to recover to the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic, heralding a future increase in late diagnosis with worse outcomes for patients, Momentum Health medical scheme warned on Monday.

The pandemic saw preventive screening for cancer plummet worldwide as healthcare facilities restricted access to care, and patients delayed non-urgent visits to GPs and specialists. Healthcare experts have warned since the outset of the pandemic that delaying tests used for early detection, particularly for cancers that are asymptomatic in their early stages, would see patients diagnosed at a more severe stage of their illness, with knock-on effects on their prognosis and treatment costs.  Medical schemes are obliged by law to cover preventive screening tests for cancers of the breast, cervix, colon and prostate...

