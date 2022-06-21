×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Health

Health minister recommends dropping last coronavirus restrictions

Joe Phaahla is proposing the scrapping of regulations that require mask wearing indoors, limit the size of gatherings and restrict entry to SA

21 June 2022 - 10:06 Tamar Kahn
Health minister Joe Phaahla. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Health minister Joe Phaahla. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Health minister Joe Phaahla is proposing scrapping the coronavirus regulations that require mask wearing indoors, limit the size of gatherings and restrict entry to SA.

These last remaining regulations have been heavily criticised by the tourism and leisure sector for their continued effect on businesses struggling to regain a footing after more than two years of restrictions.

In a leaked memo to health MECs, dated June 20, the minister says SA has exited the recent spike in cases, or fifth wave, which the current regulations were promulgated to mitigate. The authenticity of the memo was verified by a senior health official. 

As of mid-June, there had been a decline in the number of cases, hospital admissions and deaths, along with a decline in the effective reproductive rate (less than 0.7%), and a drop in the test positivity rate.

The health department had consulted the National Coronavirus Command Council on the morning of June 20 and proposed the regulations for mask wearing and gatherings, and port of entry limitations no longer needed to be in place, the minister said in the memo.

The recommendations would be discussed with the cabinet in the next 48-72 hours, he said.

“I therefore request that you as MECs for health advise if you are in support or have any concern regarding the repeal of these regulations, as gazetted on May 4,” wrote the minister.

The health department was not immediately available to comment.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

Covid-19 command council to live on, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Several groups have challenged the constitutionality of the decisions taken by the NCCC over the past two years
National
3 weeks ago

Government races to put in place new Covid-19 regulations

The government’s interim coronavirus rules had not been published before previous measures expired at midnight
National
1 month ago

Ramaphosa takes the plunge and ends state of disaster

Restrictions have come at a price, says president, but it's time for individuals to take responsibility
National
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zondo to seek court pardon for overshooting state ...
National
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Are Ankole cattle really worth ...
National
3.
Over 1-million SRD applicants to be paid by ...
National
4.
Transnet aims to clear logjam with new tender for ...
National
5.
No record prices for Ramaphosa’s Ankoles at ...
National

Related Articles

Western Cape premier calls for end to all Covid restrictions

National / Health

Meet the scientists tracking Covid’s crappy future

News & Fox

Lockdowns had little effect on stemming Covid-19 deaths, study finds

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.