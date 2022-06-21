Health minister recommends dropping last coronavirus restrictions

Health minister Joe Phaahla is proposing scrapping the coronavirus regulations that require mask wearing indoors, limit the size of gatherings and restrict entry to SA.

These last remaining regulations have been heavily criticised by the tourism and leisure sector for their continued effect on businesses struggling to regain a footing after more than two years of restrictions.

In a leaked memo to health MECs, dated June 20, the minister says SA has exited the recent spike in cases, or fifth wave, which the current regulations were promulgated to mitigate. The authenticity of the memo was verified by a senior health official.

As of mid-June, there had been a decline in the number of cases, hospital admissions and deaths, along with a decline in the effective reproductive rate (less than 0.7%), and a drop in the test positivity rate.

The health department had consulted the National Coronavirus Command Council on the morning of June 20 and proposed the regulations for mask wearing and gatherings, and port of entry limitations no longer needed to be in place, the minister said in the memo.

The recommendations would be discussed with the cabinet in the next 48-72 hours, he said.

“I therefore request that you as MECs for health advise if you are in support or have any concern regarding the repeal of these regulations, as gazetted on May 4,” wrote the minister.

The health department was not immediately available to comment.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za