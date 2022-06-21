Afrigen teams up with Belgian partner over coronavirus shots
Cape Town-based company signs pact with Univercells Group to develop an mRNA jab
Cape Town-based Afrigen Biologics has signed an agreement with Belgian Univercells Group to develop a novel mRNA Covid-19 vaccine that is cheaper and easier to store than jabs now on the market.
If successful, this will be the first African-owned coronavirus vaccine, and it will boost the continent’s ambitions to reduce reliance on imports...
