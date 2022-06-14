National / Health World Bank approves $480m loan to help SA fight Covid-19 The loan will boost SA’s vaccination efforts, support the health system and purchase 47-million vaccine doses B L Premium

The World Bank has approved a $480m (R7.59bn) loan to SA to fight the Covid-19 pandemic by boosting the local vaccination programme, improving genomic surveillance, protecting the poor from the socioeconomic impact, helping the health system and bankrolling the purchase of 47-million vaccine doses.

According to a joint statement by the World Bank and the National Treasury, the SA government approached the World Bank for help amid the fifth wave and to help “create the fiscal space needed to strengthen its health system and ensure financial and institutional sustainability”...