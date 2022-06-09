Exercise, vaccination linked to lower risk of long Covid-19, Discovery finds
People exercising more than 150 minutes a week, were 47% less likely to report four or more lingering symptoms after infection
09 June 2022 - 12:12
UPDATED 09 June 2022 - 18:22
Vaccination and being physically active are associated with a lower risk of long Covid-19, according to research by health and life insurer Discovery.
Long Covid-19 describes an array of persistent health problems that can linger months after an initial coronavirus infection, affecting many different organs and people’s quality of life...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now