Exercise, vaccination linked to lower risk of long Covid-19, Discovery finds People exercising more than 150 minutes a week, were 47% less likely to report four or more lingering symptoms after infection

Vaccination and being physically active are associated with a lower risk of long Covid-19, according to research by health and life insurer Discovery.

Long Covid-19 describes an array of persistent health problems that can linger months after an initial coronavirus infection, affecting many different organs and people’s quality of life...