National / Health Western Cape premier calls for end to all Covid restrictions Alan Winde says continued decoupling of infections and hospital admissions since SA’s fourth, Omicron-driven wave in December mean the economy can be fully reopened safely B L Premium

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Tuesday called for an end to the last remaining coronavirus restrictions, which he said were hampering economic activity and job creation.

SA has the lowest level of restrictions since the hard lockdown imposed in March 2020, but limits remain on the size of large gatherings such as conferences and sporting events, and travellers flying to SA have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours...