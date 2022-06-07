National / Health SA’s offer of Covid-19 vaccines to Africa falls flat There is a glut of vaccines, says the health department’s Nicholas Crisp B L Premium

SA’s plan to donate 15-million coronavirus vaccines to other African countries has fallen flat, with little interest shown in last month’s offer from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

After scrambling last year to secure supplies, SA has moved from a shortage to a surfeit, and now has more than 21-million doses on hand, 9.6-million of which are Pfizer jabs that expire in the next four to five months...