SA’s offer of Covid-19 vaccines to Africa falls flat
There is a glut of vaccines, says the health department’s Nicholas Crisp
07 June 2022 - 05:00
SA’s plan to donate 15-million coronavirus vaccines to other African countries has fallen flat, with little interest shown in last month’s offer from President Cyril Ramaphosa.
After scrambling last year to secure supplies, SA has moved from a shortage to a surfeit, and now has more than 21-million doses on hand, 9.6-million of which are Pfizer jabs that expire in the next four to five months...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now