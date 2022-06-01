National / Health SA urged to stand firm on Covid-19 IP waiver B L Premium

Nobel prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz and Unaids executive director Winnie Byanyima have urged SA and India to counter the proposals being pushed by the EU and its supporters at World Trade Organization (WTO) talks on a waiver for intellectual property rights on Covid-19 technologies, warning that a watered-down deal will leave the world ill-prepared for the next pandemic.

They are both members of the People’s Vaccine Alliance, a coalition of organisations and high-profile individuals campaigning for greater access to Covid-19 shots...