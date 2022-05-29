National / Health High prevalence of Covid-19 antibodies no bar to coronavirus surge Finding is a sobering message about the rate of immune escape the virus is capable of, researcher says B L Premium

Virtually everyone in SA had antibodies to Covid-19 by the end of the fourth wave in March, but this was not enough to stop another surge in coronavirus cases less than two months later, according to a new survey of blood donors.

SA’s fourth wave was driven by the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron sub-variants, and was swiftly followed by another wave powered by Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5...