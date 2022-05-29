High prevalence of Covid-19 antibodies no bar to coronavirus surge
Finding is a sobering message about the rate of immune escape the virus is capable of, researcher says
29 May 2022 - 17:54
Virtually everyone in SA had antibodies to Covid-19 by the end of the fourth wave in March, but this was not enough to stop another surge in coronavirus cases less than two months later, according to a new survey of blood donors.
SA’s fourth wave was driven by the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron sub-variants, and was swiftly followed by another wave powered by Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now