Ramaphosa calls on international agencies to order African Covid-19 jabs
Intervention will ensure the continent retains its fledgling manufacturing capacity
12 May 2022 - 18:29
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday urged multilateral and philanthropic organisations to procure Covid-19 vaccines from African producers to ensure the continent retains its fledgling manufacturing capacity.
“International agencies that have had a lot of money donated [to them] for purchasing and procuring vaccines for developing economy countries are not buying vaccines from African vaccine manufacturers, even for those destined for African countries. This must change,” he said in an address to the second Global Covid-19 summit. The virtual summit was hosted by the US, Germany, Senegal, Belize and Indonesia...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now