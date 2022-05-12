National / Health Ramaphosa calls on international agencies to order African Covid-19 jabs Intervention will ensure the continent retains its fledgling manufacturing capacity B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday urged multilateral and philanthropic organisations to procure Covid-19 vaccines from African producers to ensure the continent retains its fledgling manufacturing capacity.

“International agencies that have had a lot of money donated [to them] for purchasing and procuring vaccines for developing economy countries are not buying vaccines from African vaccine manufacturers, even for those destined for African countries. This must change,” he said in an address to the second Global Covid-19 summit. The virtual summit was hosted by the US, Germany, Senegal, Belize and Indonesia...